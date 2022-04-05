Pizza firm DP Eurasia reports profit jump, refrains from 2022 forecast

Adds detail

April 5 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia DPEU.L, which runs Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said it was unable to give an outlook for 2022 as it reported a jump in core profit last year.

The pizza firm, which said has so far not seen material disruption to its operations in Russia from the ongoing situation in Ukraine, cited the conflict and high inflation in Turkey as reasons for not being able to give guidance.

"Whilst the pandemic seems to have lost momentum in recent months, we expect general inflationary pressures and recent geopolitical developments in the region to create headwinds in 2022," CEO Aslan Saranga said in a statement.

The company added that trading from its 188 stores in Russia continues and it "remains dedicated to the communities it serves".

DP Eurasia said in March it had suspended royalty payments from its restaurants in Russia and will limit further investment in the country following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

By contrast, a growing number of major global brands have shut some or all of their outlets in Russia.

The company reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) up 58.5% to 208.4 million Turkish lira ($14.19 million) for last year, driven by a strong performance in Turkey and recovery in Russia.

It returned to a positive like-for-like growth rate of almost 10% in Russia, which represents 26% of its system sales, comprising sales both from its own and franchised stores.

DP Eurasia increased its store count by 38 in 2021, mainly in Turkey, and had 809 outlets at end-year.

It also announced the launch of a new coffee shop and product brand, COFFY, which has opened 11 stores in Turkey.

