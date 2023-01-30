Pizza firm DP Eurasia FY sales jump 77%

Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

January 30, 2023 — 02:10 am EST

Written by Anna Pruchnicka for Reuters ->

Jan 30 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia DPEU.L, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Monday its full-year sales jumped 76.5% helped by network expansion and pricing.

The London-listed firm said system sales, which include sales from its own and franchised stores, came in at 4.21 billion Turkish lira ($223.82 million) compared to 2.39 billion lira year ago.

($1 = 18.8101 liras)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Ed Osmond)

((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.