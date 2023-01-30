Pizza firm DP Eurasia FY sales jump 77%

Jan 30 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia DPEU.L, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Monday its full-year sales jumped 76.5% helped by network expansion and pricing.

The London-listed firm said system sales, which include sales from its own and franchised stores, came in at 4.21 billion Turkish lira ($223.82 million) compared to 2.39 billion lira year ago.

($1 = 18.8101 liras)

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka, editing by Ed Osmond)

