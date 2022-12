Dec 28 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia , which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Wednesday it was considering options for its Russian operations, including a divestment.

It added the work on a potential transaction was ongoing and there could be no certainty as to the outcome. (Reporting by Anna Pruchnickač Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((anna.pruchnicka@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 769 65 14;)) Keywords: DP EURASIA RUSSIA/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.