Pizza company DP Eurasia's 4-month sales jump on strong Turkish demand

May 26 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia DPEU.L, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Thursday its like-for-like sales jumped 36.1% in the first four months of the year, driven by "excellent" demand in Turkey.

Sales at the group's own stores and franchise outlets rose to 1.04 billion Turkish lira ($63.40 million) in the January-April period, with growth of 47.6% on like-for-like basis in Turkey, while Russia saw a decline of 1.5% due to weak rouble.

($1 = 16.4050 liras)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Federica Mileo; editing by Milla Nissi)

