US Markets
DPZ

Pizza company DP Eurasia's 4-month sales jump on strong Turkish demand

Contributors
Diana Mandiá Reuters
Federica Mileo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Thursday its like-for-like sales jumped 36.1% in the first four months of the year, driven by "excellent" demand in Turkey.

May 26 (Reuters) - DP Eurasia DPEU.L, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Thursday its like-for-like sales jumped 36.1% in the first four months of the year, driven by "excellent" demand in Turkey.

Sales at the group's own stores and franchise outlets rose to 1.04 billion Turkish lira ($63.40 million) in the January-April period, with growth of 47.6% on like-for-like basis in Turkey, while Russia saw a decline of 1.5% due to weak rouble.

($1 = 16.4050 liras)

(Reporting by Diana Mandiá and Federica Mileo; editing by Milla Nissi)

((diana.mandiaalvarez@thomsonreuters.com; federica.mileo@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DPZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular