Pizza company DP Eurasia posts H1 sales growth

DP Eurasia, which runs the Domino's Pizza brand in Turkey and Russia, said on Friday its sales jumped 66% in the first six months of the year, helped by strategic pricing and sustained volume performance.

Before adjustments for hyperinflation in Turkey, sales at the group's own stores and franchise outlets rose to 1.75 million Turkish lira ($94,382.87) in January to June, with growth of 58.9%% in Turkey and 76.8% in Russia.

($1 = 18.5415 liras)

