Pixelworks: OnePlus Ace 3 Smartphone Comes With Pixelworks X7 Gen 2 Visual Processor

January 04, 2024 — 05:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) said the recently launched OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone incorporates the Pixelworks X7 Gen 2 visual processor. The company noted that the OnePlus Ace 3 is the first smartphone to incorporate the X7 Gen 2 visual processor, bringing huge advances in frame rate, picture quality, power consumption and computing power allocation, delivering 120fps frame rate and 1.5K resolution. The OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone also adopts Pixelworks' multi-brightness color calibration solution, which compensates for the color saturation in different color modes and lighting conditions.

Louis Li, President of OnePlus China, said: "This year, we continue our partnership and innovation with Pixelworks on the OnePlus Ace 3 smartphone, by introducing the AI-based distributed computing architecture of Pixelworks' X7 Gen 2 visual processor into our new-generation Super Frame Rate and Picture Quality Engine solution."

