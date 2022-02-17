Pixelworks To Nominate Daniel Heneghan As New Chairman; Richard Sanquini Opts To Retire

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW), a provider of video and display processing solutions, said on Thursday that it intends to nominate its current Director Daniel Heneghan as Chairman of the Board, following the election of directors at the Annual General Meeting 2022.

The move follows current Board Chairman Richard Sanquini's intension to retire and not to seek re-election. He will serve out his remaining term as a Director and Chairman, which expires immediately prior to the AGM.

Heneghan is an independent director on the Board since 2006, and currently serves as Chair of the Audit Committee as well as a member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee.

