Pixelworks sees Q4 EPS (11c)-(8c), consensus (10c)

Sees Q4 revenue $9M-$10M, consensus $10.2M. Sees Q4 adjusted gross profit margin 49%-51%. Sees Q4 operating expenses $10M-$11M. Says expects significantly lower cash bur in FY25. Comments and guidance taken from Q3 earnings conference call.

