Pixelworks Says Chinese Investors To Take 2.3% Stake In Its PWSH Unit In China

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) Thursday said a group of private equity investors based in China have agreed to invest about $12.9 million in Pixelworks Semiconductor Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (PWSH), unit of the company, for 2.73% stake.

Pixelworks develops semiconductor and software solutions for mobile, home entertainment, content, and business and education markets.

The purchase price values PWSH at $471.5 million, the company said.

President and CEO of Pixelworks, Todd DeBonis, commented, "As demonstrated by this transaction representing nearly 2x the valuation of the previous investment round in August 2021, there is significant interest in both our visual processing technology and the growing market opportunity for our PWSH subsidiary. We believe this strategic investment by established private equity investors in China will serve to further support PWSH's momentum with an expanding number of mobile OEM customers and ecosystem partners in Asia."

