Pixelworks reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS (12c), consensus (13c)

Reports Q3 revenue $9.5M, consensus $9.5M. “Q3 results reflected our expectations for moderate sequential improvement as we continue to work through the previously communicated headwinds in our mobile business,” stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks (PXLW). “Gross margin expanded sequentially and year-over-year to over 51%, while operating expenses decreased as we realized the initial benefits of our previously implemented cost reduction actions.”

