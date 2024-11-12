News & Insights

Stocks

Pixelworks reports Q3 non-GAAP EPS (12c), consensus (13c)

November 12, 2024 — 04:33 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $9.5M, consensus $9.5M. “Q3 results reflected our expectations for moderate sequential improvement as we continue to work through the previously communicated headwinds in our mobile business,” stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks (PXLW). “Gross margin expanded sequentially and year-over-year to over 51%, while operating expenses decreased as we realized the initial benefits of our previously implemented cost reduction actions.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PXLW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.