Pixelworks Q3 20 Earnings Conference Call At 5:00 PM ET

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) will host a conference call at 5:00 PM ET on October 29, 2020, to discuss Q3 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://www.pixelworks.com

To listen to the call, dial 1-877-359-9508 (US) or +1-224-357-2393 (International), Conference ID: 5276154.

For a replay call, dial 1-855-859-2056 and using passcode 5276154.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.