Pixelworks (PXLW) Price Target Increased by 31.25% to 3.57

The average one-year price target for Pixelworks (NasdaqGM:PXLW) has been revised to 3.57 / share. This is an increase of 31.25% from the prior estimate of 2.72 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 4.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 30.77% from the latest reported closing price of 2.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 70 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pixelworks. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXLW is 0.00%, a decrease of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.04% to 12,405K shares. The put/call ratio of PXLW is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,776K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,211K shares, representing an increase of 20.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXLW by 14.88% over the last quarter.

Baird Financial Group holds 2,261K shares representing 3.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,475K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXLW by 56.11% over the last quarter.

Penn Capital Management holds 949K shares representing 1.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,340K shares, representing a decrease of 41.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PXLW by 26.58% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 685K shares representing 1.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 662K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Pixelworks Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services. Pixelworks is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

