Pixelworks (PXLW) Price Target Increased by 15.71% to 13.77

The average one-year price target for Pixelworks (NasdaqCM:PXLW) has been revised to $13.77 / share. This is an increase of 15.71% from the prior estimate of $11.90 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 101.02% from the latest reported closing price of $6.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 28 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pixelworks. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 42.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PXLW is 0.00%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 93.53% to 826K shares. The put/call ratio of PXLW is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baird Financial Group holds 239K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 205K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 62K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company.

Bleichroeder holds 57K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 52K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company.

