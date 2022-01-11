Markets
Pixelworks Preliminary Q4 Revenue, Non-GAAP Loss Per Share In-Line With Guidance

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) said its fourth quarter revenue is expected to be between $16 million and $17 million, compared to original guidance range of $15.5 million to $17.5 million. Also, fourth quarter non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expense and non-GAAP loss per share are expected to be within the company's original guidance ranges.

Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks, said: "We are entering the new year with increasing momentum and expanded engagements with tier-one mobile OEMs, which we expect to drive better than seasonal results for the first quarter of 2022."

