News & Insights

Markets
PXLW

Pixelworks Preliminary Q3 Revenue Up 18% Sequentially - Quick Facts

October 04, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) said its consolidated revenue for the third quarter is expected to increase 18% sequentially to approximately $16 million, driven by record mobile revenue. Mobile revenue is projected to increase over 20% sequentially and over 35% year-over-year to a new quarterly record. Mobile revenue is anticipated to represent more than 50% of total revenue in the third quarter, the company noted.

Todd DeBonis, CEO of Pixelworks, said: "We have experienced a positive response on the first IRX-certified smartphone models launched by our tier-one customers, including multiple upside orders. Additionally, our collaborative engagements with the top gaming studios, including Nuverse-ByteDance, Perfect World and NetEase, have been well received by the mobile gaming ecosystem."

Pixelworks said its bookings to-date fully support continued sequential growth in mobile with total revenue for the fourth quarter expected to be at least $19 million.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXLW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.