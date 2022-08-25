Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) shareholders have endured a 62% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. And there's no doubt that Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) stock has had a really bad year. To wit the share price is down 62% in that time. Even if you look out three years, the returns are still disappointing, with the share price down32% in that time.

Since shareholders are down over the longer term, lets look at the underlying fundamentals over the that time and see if they've been consistent with returns.

Pixelworks wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, Pixelworks increased its revenue by 64%. That's a strong result which is better than most other loss making companies. In contrast the share price is down 62% over twelve months. Yes, the market can be a fickle mistress. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values). NasdaqGM:PXLW Earnings and Revenue Growth August 25th 2022

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Pixelworks shareholders did even worse, losing 62%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 9% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Pixelworks better, we need to consider many other factors. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Pixelworks that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

