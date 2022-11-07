Pixelworks Inc. Q3 Loss Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) revealed Loss for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$4.50 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$4.07 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.20 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $17.55 million from $15.20 million last year.

Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$4.50 Mln. vs. -$4.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.08 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimates: -$0.06 -Revenue (Q3): $17.55 Mln vs. $15.20 Mln last year.

