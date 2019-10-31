Pixelworks Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):

-Earnings: -$2.31 million in Q3 vs. $0.43 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.06 in Q3 vs. $0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.52 million or -$0.01 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $18.06 million in Q3 vs. $21.47 million in the same period last year.

