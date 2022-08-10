Pixelworks Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) released Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$5.01 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$4.38 million, or -$0.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.31 million or -$0.06 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 35.8% to $19.08 million from $14.05 million last year.

Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$5.01 Mln. vs. -$4.38 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.09 vs. -$0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.08 -Revenue (Q2): $19.08 Mln vs. $14.05 Mln last year.

