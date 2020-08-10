Pixelworks Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):

-Earnings: -$6.55 million in Q2 vs. -$2.45 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.92 million or -$0.10 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.10 per share -Revenue: $9.25 million in Q2 vs. $18.03 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.