Pixelworks Inc. Q1 Loss Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) reported Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at -$5.07 million, or -$0.09 per share. This compares with -$9.40 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.99 million or -$0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 61.0% to $16.05 million from $9.97 million last year.

Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): -$5.07 Mln. vs. -$9.40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.09 vs. -$0.17 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $16.05 Mln vs. $9.97 Mln last year.

