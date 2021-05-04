Pixelworks Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):

-Earnings: -$8.08 million in Q1 vs. -$5.40 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.16 in Q1 vs. -$0.14 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$6.36 million or -$0.12 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.12 per share -Revenue: $9.27 million in Q1 vs. $13.77 million in the same period last year.

