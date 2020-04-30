Pixelworks Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW):

-Earnings: -$5.40 million in Q1 vs. $0.13 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.14 in Q1 vs. $0.00 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$2.64 million or -$0.07 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.09 per share -Revenue: $13.77 billion in Q1 vs. $16.65 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.