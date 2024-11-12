Pixelworks Inc. Q3 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) revealed Loss for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$8.14 million, or -$0.14 per share. This compares with -$7.00 million, or -$0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.08 million or -$0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 40.5% to $9.53 million from $16.03 million last year.

Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): -$8.14 Mln. vs. -$7.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): -$0.14 vs. -$0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $9.53 Mln vs. $16.03 Mln last year.

