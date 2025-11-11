Pixelworks Inc. Q3 Loss Declines

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) announced Loss for third quarter of -$4.43 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$4.43 million, or -$0.81 per share. This compares with -$8.14 million, or -$1.66 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$3.75 million or -$0.69 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 8.0% to $8.77 million from $9.53 million last year.

Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.43 Mln. vs. -$8.14 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.81 vs. -$1.66 last year. -Revenue: $8.77 Mln vs. $9.53 Mln last year.

