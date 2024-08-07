Pixelworks Inc. Q2 Loss Increases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$10.15 million, or -$0.17 per share. This compares with -$6.04 million, or -$0.11 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Pixelworks Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$7.73 million or -$0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 37.3% to $8.54 million from $13.61 million last year.

Pixelworks Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$10.15 Mln. vs. -$6.04 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.17 vs. -$0.11 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $8.54 Mln vs. $13.61 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.