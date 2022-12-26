Pixelworks, Honor Collaborate For Better Visual Display Optimization In Smartphones

(RTTNews) - Video processing technology company Pixelworks Inc. (PXLW) announced on Monday that the latest HONOR 80 GT smartphone includes its advanced X5 Plus visual processor. With this co-operation, both companies hope to give users an improved video and gaming experience by bringing together different dimensions of visual appeal like color accuracy, clarity, frame rate and power consumption.

The recently released HONOR 80 GT smartphone, which is powered by Pixelworks' advanced visual processing technology, brings together powerful gaming performance and superior display capability.

The latest HONOR smartphone, with some help from Pixelworks X5 Plus visual processor, brings to the users top-quality visual display attributes, some of which include:

• MotionEngine Technology—Pixelworks MotionEngine or MEMC technology supports the optimization of visual quality for both video and game content. Along with the high refresh rate screen, the technology makes use of efficient interpolation algorithm to raise low frame rate game content to higher frame rates of up to 90fps or 120fps, which guarantees ultra-smooth motion quality while preserving the original artistic intent of game creators. • Always-HDR mode - Pixelworks technology makes use of real-time SDR-to-HDR conversion to highlight more colors and details for most of the gaming and video content, which is often in native SDR or standard dynamic range format, to ensure an always-immersive experience. • True Flesh Tones- With the inclusion of Pixelwork Technology, a calibrated flesh tone solution makes sure there is accuracy in all display modes to convey true-to-life skin tones for all content.

Commenting on the partnership, Yu Xiuhui, GM of HONOR Number Products, said, "We are pleased to cooperate with Pixelworks on the HONOR 80 GT smartphone. Powered by Pixelworks' advanced visual display solutions, HONOR 80 GT will provide low frame rate games with higher frame rates and high frame rate games with more stability, as well as optimized overall visual quality with improved smoothness, color richness and clarity. Together, these visual performance enhancements will make this flagship stand out among our competitors."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.