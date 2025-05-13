PIXELWORKS Earnings Results: $PXLW Reports Quarterly Earnings

PIXELWORKS ($PXLW) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, beating estimates of -$0.12 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $7,090,000, missing estimates of $7,581,996 by $-491,996.

PIXELWORKS Insider Trading Activity

PIXELWORKS insiders have traded $PXLW stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PXLW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HALEY F AMAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 59,054 shares for an estimated $49,165 .

. TODD DEBONIS (President and CEO) sold 41,884 shares for an estimated $30,788

PIXELWORKS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 16 institutional investors add shares of PIXELWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 21 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

