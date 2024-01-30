News & Insights

Pixelworks, Disney Studios To Expand Reach Of TrueCut Motion Technology; Stock Up In Pre-Market

January 30, 2024 — 09:10 am EST

(RTTNews) - Semiconductors manufacturer Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW), entered into a multi-year agreement with Disney Studios on Tuesday to expand the reach of TrueCut Motion Technology.

The California-based company stated that its trademark technology would offer filmmakers shot-by-shot motion grading tools along with new storytelling looks. It would also help them in correcting various motion irregularities.

Following the announcement, Pixelworks' stock is trading at $1.87, up 26.35 percent in the pre-market.

