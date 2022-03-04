“Pixelmon” a Dud… And 4 Other Surprises This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Winners and Losers Are Emerging From Conflict

Source: shutterstock.com / Svyatoslav Balan

This week, Brent crude saw prices climb to $119 for the first time since 2014. News that Germany will reach carbon neutrality by 2035 would also send shares of green-tech firms soaring.

Meanwhile, Russian-related stocks have all but collapsed. The VanEck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX) has dropped two-thirds in less than 10 trading sessions, and companies from Aercap (NYSE:AER) to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) have found new meaning to the term “stranded assets.”

International tensions are also testing investor patience for zero-revenue companies. On Tuesday, Lucid (NASDAQ:LCID) sank 15% after the carmaker cut production estimates for 2022.

“Lucid has a high ‘wall of worry’ to climb,” I warned on Monday, recommending investors consider Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) instead. ARVL subsequently jumped 10% after reporting a better-than-expected outlook this week.

Nevertheless, it’s also been a week of many surprises. Today, we’re going to take a quick detour from the regularly-scheduled program to consider some of the happier surprises from the past week in the stock market.

Source: Catalyst Labs / Shutterstock.com

1. Football Oligarchs and Crypto Barons Unite on Ukraine

On Wednesday, Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich surprised the world by announcing a sale of the Chelsea Football Club. His stated intent? Donating net proceeds to charity.

“The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.”

Mr. Abramovich joins an unlikely band of people donating to Ukraine. Russian punk rock band P***y Riot has already raised over $6 million in cryptocurrency through UkraineDAO. And crypto exchange FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has given $25 to every Ukrainian user on its platform.

I’m not sure what was on your 2022 bingo card… this offbeat collaboration certainly wasn’t on mine.

2. Ukraine Accepts Dogecoin

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian government has also taken steps toward self-help. Last Saturday, the country’s leaders announced it was accepting Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD) and Tether (USDT-USD) donations. They would raise $12 million by the following day.

This week, they went a step further:

They started accepting Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) too.

“@dogecoin exceeded Russian ruble in value,” tweeted Mykhailo Fedorov, vice prime minister of Ukraine. “We start to accept donations in meme coin. Now even meme can support our army and save lives from Russian invaders.”

By Friday, total cryptocurrency donations to the Ukrainian government had exceeded $50 million. It turns out it’s hard to keep a good doge down.

3. “No Taxes” For Captured Russian Tanks

Ukraine’s tax agency has also been stepping up its fight against Russia in its own… special way.

“Have you captured a Russian tank or armored personnel carrier and are worried about how to declare it?” a statement from the tax office read. “Keep calm and continue to defend the Motherland! There is no need to declare [it as income].”

I’m glad that got cleared up, because I certainly wasn’t sure.

Actually, does GEICO offer tank insurance?

4. Belarusian President Accidentally Shares Invasion Plans… And Sends Its Currency Spiraling

This week, Belarus strongman president Alexander Lukashenko managed to let slip “what looks like an actual invasion map,” a reporter Tweeted.

