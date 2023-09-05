Pivotree (TSX:PVT) Price Target Decreased by 15.69% to 5.48

The average one-year price target for Pivotree (TSX:PVT) has been revised to 5.48 / share. This is an decrease of 15.69% from the prior estimate of 6.50 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.54 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 150.34% from the latest reported closing price of 2.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pivotree. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PVT is 0.41%, a decrease of 37.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.32% to 1,388K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 1,163K shares representing 4.37% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,314K shares, representing a decrease of 13.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVT by 38.12% over the last quarter.

QWVOX - Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds 225K shares representing 0.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 234K shares, representing a decrease of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PVT by 35.23% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.