Pivotal Research Maintains Netflix (NFLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 20, 2023, Pivotal Research maintained coverage of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.67% Downside

As of July 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is 408.23. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $561.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.67% from its latest reported closing price of 437.42.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is 34,642MM, an increase of 7.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3111 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 128 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.63%, a decrease of 1.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.72% to 468,255K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ofi Invest Asset Management holds 41,359K shares representing 9.30% ownership of the company.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,894K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,542K shares, representing an increase of 1.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 12.73% over the last quarter.

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd, Zurich holds 15,168K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 99.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 268.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,787K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,527K shares, representing an increase of 1.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 10.27% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 12,421K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,930K shares, representing a decrease of 20.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 6.59% over the last quarter.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

