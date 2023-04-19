Pivotal Research Maintains Netflix (NFLX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Pivotal Research maintained coverage of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.85% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Netflix is $364.64. The forecasts range from a low of $217.15 to a high of $462.00. The average price target represents an increase of 12.85% from its latest reported closing price of $323.12.

The projected annual revenue for Netflix is $34,642MM, an increase of 8.56%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.75.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HACAX - Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund Institutional Class holds 1,155K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 759K shares, representing an increase of 34.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 81.75% over the last quarter.

Amussen Hunsaker Associates holds 35K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast Preservation Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 62.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 219.43% over the last quarter.

Retirement Planning Co of New England holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 10.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NFLX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2985 funds or institutions reporting positions in Netflix. This is an increase of 146 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NFLX is 0.64%, an increase of 8.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 426,776K shares. The put/call ratio of NFLX is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

Netflix Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with over 195 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

