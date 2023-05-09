Pivotal Research Maintains Dish Network Corp - (DISH) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2023, Pivotal Research maintained coverage of Dish Network Corp - (NASDAQ:DISH) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 202.12% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dish Network Corp - is 21.96. The forecasts range from a low of 5.05 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 202.12% from its latest reported closing price of 7.27.

The projected annual revenue for Dish Network Corp - is 17,001MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 966 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dish Network Corp -. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 2.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISH is 0.14%, a decrease of 2.72%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.73% to 292,549K shares. The put/call ratio of DISH is 3.74, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 39,293K shares representing 7.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,364K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 8.29% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 26,326K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Eagle Capital Management holds 15,333K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,131K shares, representing a decrease of 11.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 5.45% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 13,863K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,581K shares, representing an increase of 52.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 94.61% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,527K shares representing 1.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,361K shares, representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 4.13% over the last quarter.

Dish Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

