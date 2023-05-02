Pivotal Research Maintains Charter Communications Inc. - (CHTR) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 2, 2023, Pivotal Research maintained coverage of Charter Communications Inc. - (NASDAQ:CHTR) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.34% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. - is 470.37. The forecasts range from a low of 275.73 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 28.34% from its latest reported closing price of 366.51.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. - is 56,325MM, an increase of 3.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1940 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is an increase of 78 owner(s) or 4.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.39%, a decrease of 1.67%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 91,928K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,472K shares representing 5.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,725K shares, representing an increase of 20.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 27.43% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 7,506K shares representing 4.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,107K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 4.78% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,030K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,002K shares, representing an increase of 20.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 25.93% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,929K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Charter Communications Background Information

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

