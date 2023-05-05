Pivotal Research Maintains Altice USA Inc - (ATUS) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Pivotal Research maintained coverage of Altice USA Inc - (NYSE:ATUS) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 153.88% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Altice USA Inc - is 7.03. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $28.35. The average price target represents an increase of 153.88% from its latest reported closing price of 2.77.

The projected annual revenue for Altice USA Inc - is 9,552MM, an increase of 0.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altice USA Inc -. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 8.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATUS is 0.18%, an increase of 7.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 287,240K shares. The put/call ratio of ATUS is 0.67, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 35,252K shares representing 7.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,640K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Redwood Capital Management holds 15,290K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,840K shares, representing an increase of 29.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 9.69% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 12,070K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,963K shares, representing an increase of 83.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATUS by 348.08% over the last quarter.

CFSMX - Clarkston Partners Fund Founders Class holds 10,000K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 8,282K shares representing 1.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altice USA Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altice USA is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States, delivering broadband, video, mobile, proprietary content and advertising services to more than 5 million residential and business customers across 21 states through its Optimum and Suddenlink brands. The company operates a4, an advanced advertising and data business, which provides audience-based, multiscreen advertising solutions to local, regional and national businesses and advertising clients. Altice USA also offers hyper-local, national, international and business news through its News 12, Cheddar and i24NEWS networks.

