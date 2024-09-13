Pivotal Research Initiates Coverage of TKO Group Holdings (TKO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 13, 2024, Pivotal Research initiated coverage of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE:TKO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.95% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for TKO Group Holdings is $133.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $107.56 to a high of $157.50. The average price target represents an increase of 15.95% from its latest reported closing price of $114.99 / share.

The projected annual revenue for TKO Group Holdings is 2,807MM, an increase of 10.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 717 funds or institutions reporting positions in TKO Group Holdings. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TKO is 0.38%, an increase of 5.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.98% to 86,343K shares. The put/call ratio of TKO is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lindsell Train holds 5,073K shares representing 6.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,510K shares , representing a decrease of 8.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 25.29% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 4,065K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,508K shares , representing an increase of 13.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 42.41% over the last quarter.

Independent Franchise Partners LLP holds 3,523K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,734K shares , representing a decrease of 5.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 31.25% over the last quarter.

Darlington Partners Capital Management holds 3,066K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,975K shares , representing an increase of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 10.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,174K shares representing 2.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,969K shares , representing an increase of 9.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TKO by 34.19% over the last quarter.

