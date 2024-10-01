Pivotal Research Initiates Coverage of Meta Platforms (WBAG:META) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Pivotal Research initiated coverage of Meta Platforms (WBAG:META) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5,990 funds or institutions reporting positions in Meta Platforms. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to META is 1.73%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.30% to 1,930,008K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 69,230K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,157K shares , representing an increase of 0.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 1.08% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,245K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,443K shares , representing an increase of 1.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 0.28% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 52,228K shares representing 2.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50,183K shares , representing an increase of 3.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 4.95% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 47,462K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,413K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in META by 0.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 41,709K shares representing 1.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43,118K shares , representing a decrease of 3.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in META by 1.94% over the last quarter.

