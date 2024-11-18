Pivotal Metals Secures Shareholder Support for Expansion

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited announced that all resolutions were successfully passed at their recent Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. As a company focused on critical mineral projects in Canada, Pivotal is set to expand its mineral resources and enhance project feasibility. This positive outcome reflects investor confidence in Pivotal’s strategic direction and growth potential.

