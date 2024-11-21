Pivotal Metals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pivotal Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 32,750,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their previously disclosed financial transactions. This development could pique the interest of investors looking to explore new opportunities in the market.

For further insights into AU:PVT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.