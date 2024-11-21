Pivotal Metals Limited Announces New Securities Quotation

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.
Pivotal Metals Limited has announced the quotation of 32,750,000 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, marking a significant step in their previously disclosed financial transactions. This development could pique the interest of investors looking to explore new opportunities in the market.
