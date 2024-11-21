Pivotal Metals Issues New Unquoted Securities

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted equity securities, including 3 million performance rights and options totaling 13.5 million with varying expiration dates. These securities are part of transactions previously disclosed to the market. This move signifies Pivotal’s strategic initiatives to enhance its financial positioning.

