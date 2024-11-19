News & Insights

Pivotal Metals Expands Exploration at Horden Lake

November 19, 2024 — 07:15 pm EST

Rafaella Resources Ltd. (AU:PVT) has released an update.

Pivotal Metals Limited has launched a ground-based Time Domain Electromagnetic Survey at its Horden Lake Project in Quebec, aiming to identify new high-grade sulphide mineralisations. Following successful drilling and surveys in 2024, the company seeks to expand its resource base by targeting mineralised trends with cutting-edge geophysical techniques. The move is part of Pivotal’s broader strategy to enhance resource growth and leverage the conductive nature of the Horden Lake mineralisation.

