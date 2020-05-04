Pitney Bowes Suspends FY20 Outlook, But Declares Cash Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Monday, technology company Pitney Bowes (PBI) said it is suspending guidance for the current financial year of 2020, based on the level of uncertainty around the depth and duration of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Apart from the impact on clients, consumer demand and suppliers, the company said it does not know how it may ultimately impact each of its businesses.

Separately, the company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.05 per share, payable on June 8, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 22, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.