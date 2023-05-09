Pitney Bowes shareholders elect four Hestia Capital board candidates

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - Pitney Bowes Inc PBI.N shareholders elected four director candidates proposed by Hestia Capital Management, the company said on Tuesday, amid a boardroom challenge that criticized the shipping and mailing company's capital allocation and lagging share price.

Hestia, which owns 8.5% of the company, nominated five candidates and pushed for the company to explore alternative strategies for the global ecommerce segment and to focus on cash-generating segments like its mail aggregation business and postage meter unit.

Hestia also said it wanted to replace Marc Lautenbach, the company's chief executive officer. He was re-elected to the board.

Shareholders elected Katie May plus Hestia's founder and portfolio manager Kurt Wolf as well as Todd Everett and Milena Alberti-Perez.

Pitney Bowes' share price rose 4.7% in early morning trading while the broader market was down.

The company added two new directors in March, said three incumbent directors would leave and backed the election of dissident nominee May.

"We welcome all new directors, including the nominees of Hestia Capital Partners, and look forward to working with them constructively on the future of the company and on behalf of all shareholders," Pitney Bowes spokesman Bill Hughes said.

Hestia could not be reached for comment.

It received support from all proxy advisory firms, with recommendations to elect several Hestia nominees. ISS, the biggest proxy advisor, wrote that change is necessary on the board because Pitney Bowes has a "history of failing to deliver on important self-established expectations."

Pitney Bowes is valued at $526 million, down from its peak of $2 billion when Lautenbach joined in 2012.

