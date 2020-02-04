Pitney Bowes Sees FY20 Earnings In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Pitney Bowes (PBI) forecast fiscal 2020 adjusted earnings from continuing operations in a range of $0.60 to $0.70 per share, reflecting double-digit EBIT dollar growth over prior year, which will be offset by an expected higher tax rate as compared to prior year.

The company projects full-year revenue, on a constant currency basis, in a range of 1 percent decline to 1.5 percent growth when compared to 2019.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.65 per share on net sales growth of 2.0 percent to $3.29 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

