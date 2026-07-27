Pitney Bowes to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Pitney Bowes PBI is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at a loss of 34 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. The projection indicates a 25.93% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for second-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $436.80 million, indicating a 5.44% year-over-year decline.



PBI’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, while being in line on two occasions and missing one, delivering an average surprise of 3.83%.

Pitney Bowes Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Pitney Bowes Inc. price-eps-surprise | Pitney Bowes Inc. Quote

Let us see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Factors Likely to Have Benefited PBI's Q2 2026 Results

Pitney Bowes' second-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from improving momentum in its SendTech business. Bookings increased year over year for the first time in several years in the first quarter of 2026, supported by a stronger sales pipeline, higher enterprise software subscriptions and better execution by the sales organization. As SendTech generates recurring stream revenues from new customer wins, the strong bookings are likely to have supported revenues and profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.



The to-be-reported quarter is expected to have benefited from continued operational improvements in SendTech's meter and shipping software businesses. Ongoing initiatives to improve customer retention through proactive outreach, predictive analytics to reduce cancellations, and a renewed focus on customer acquisition are likely to have supported performance. Pitney Bowes is also simplifying its shipping software portfolio, aligning product development more closely with customer needs and leveraging its banking capabilities to differentiate its shipping solutions.



PBI's Presort business is expected to have remained another key growth driver in the to-be-reported quarter. Customer losses had largely been stemmed; new business wins were increasing, and the sales pipeline continued to strengthen. Investments in pricing, sales resources and operational efficiency, coupled with the company's cost advantage in Presort, are likely to have driven additional customer additions and improved revenue trends, while positioning the segment for a return to growth in the second half of 2026.



Strong free cash flow generation, disciplined cost management and improved forecasting capabilities are expected to have supported results in the to-be-reported quarter. The stronger cash generation reported in late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026 reflected sustainable operational improvements rather than temporary working-capital benefits. Targeted cost-reduction initiatives have also helped improve efficiency while allowing continued investments in growth initiatives across the SendTech and Presort businesses.



However, PBI is expected to face headwinds in the to-be-reported quarter from ongoing declines in noncore businesses, particularly from one customer whose volumes have been decreasing almost quarterly, which could accelerate in the second half of the year and the risk of further volume decreases from certain customers.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is exactly the case here.



PBI has an Earnings ESP of +4.48% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases.



Amphenol APH has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Amphenol shares have gained 13% year to date. Amphenol is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



ASE Technology ASX currently has an Earnings ESP of +21.21% and a Zacks Rank #2.



ASE Technology shares have surged 128.8% year to date. ASE Technology is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30.



Fortive FTV has an Earnings ESP of +2.82% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Fortive shares have gained 12.8% in the year-to-date period. Fortive is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.

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Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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