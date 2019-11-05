Pitney Bowes Reaffirms Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) announced, for 2019, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.75. Free cash flow is projected to be in the range of $175 million to $205 million. Revenue, on a constant currency basis, is expected to be in the range of 1 percent to 2 percent growth. The company noted that the revenue guidance down not include any impact of the ransomware attack, which could be approximately one-half percent.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $0.24 compared to $0.27, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter revenue was $790 million, an increase of 4 percent from prior year. Adjusting for items, revenue increased 6 percent, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $768.46 million, for the quarter.

Shares of Pitney Bowes were up nearly 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

