Markets
PBI

Pitney Bowes Reaffirms Earnings Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) announced, for 2019, the company continues to expect adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.65 to $0.75. Free cash flow is projected to be in the range of $175 million to $205 million. Revenue, on a constant currency basis, is expected to be in the range of 1 percent to 2 percent growth. The company noted that the revenue guidance down not include any impact of the ransomware attack, which could be approximately one-half percent.

For the third-quarter, adjusted earnings per share was $0.24 compared to $0.27, prior year. On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third-quarter revenue was $790 million, an increase of 4 percent from prior year. Adjusting for items, revenue increased 6 percent, for the quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $768.46 million, for the quarter.

Shares of Pitney Bowes were up nearly 5% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PBI

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular