Pitney-Bowes Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: -$223.84 million in Q4 vs. $6.30 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.27 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.02 per share Revenue: $871.58 million in Q4 vs. $908.69 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.