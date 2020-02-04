Pitney-Bowes Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Pitney-Bowes (PBI) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $176.69 million, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $49.97 million, or $0.26 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $24.22 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.0% to $831.34 million from $857.41 million last year.

Pitney-Bowes earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $24.22 Mln. vs. $58.72 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.12 -Revenue (Q4): $831.34 Mln vs. $857.41 Mln last year.

