Pitney-Bowes Q3 Earnings - Update

Citing Global Ecommerce segment's year-to-date performance and continued market headwinds, Pitney-Bowes (PBI) now expects its full-year revenue to decline by 3 percent to 4 percent against previous expectation for a relatively flat revenue growth on a comparable basis.

For full year 2022, the company had recorded a revenue of $3.538 billion. For the nine-month period to September 30, 2023, comparable revenue from Global Ecommerce moved down to $976.561 million from $1.028 billion, posted for the same period of last year.

Below are the earnings highlights for Pitney-Bowes (PBI):

Earnings: -$12.52 million in Q3 vs. $5.49 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q3 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Pitney-Bowes reported adjusted earnings of $0.00 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.01 per share Revenue: $783.75 million in Q3 vs. $830.91 million in the same period last year.

